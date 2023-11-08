Not surprisingly, after a record-breaking 2023, Taylor Swift is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year.

Across the charts, streams, and concert stadiums filled with screaming, bracelet-wearing super fans, Swift reached a new realm of superstardom this year. All told, in the first 10 months of 2023, she saw 65 songs reach Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100 — more than any other artist.

“I am so honored to be Apple Music’s Artist of the Year,” says Swift in a press release. “Thank you to every single one of you for making this year the most incredible, joyful, celebratory year ever. From streaming the music nonstop to screaming it together in real life at the shows, dancing chaotically in movie theaters, none of this would have been possible without you. Thank you so much.”

“Taylor Swift’s impact on music is absolutely undeniable — not just this record-breaking year, but throughout her entire career,” adds Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “She is a generation-defining artist and a true change agent in the music industry, and there is no doubt that her impact and influence will be felt for years to come. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate her achievements.”

Today, Apple Music spotlights the music and moments that defined Taylor Swift’s Eras era. Listeners can tune in to an array of radio programming celebrating Swift’s two decades’ worth of melodic album narratives, as well as interviews, album collections, and playlists that showcase the singer-songwriter’s journey leading up to this historic year. Tune in at apple.co/am-1.

