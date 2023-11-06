Apple has plans to add OLED to the MacBook Pro, the MacBook Air, and the iMac, according to a tweet by Apple leaker @Tech-Reve. He (or she) claims the iPad Pro will gain OLED in both its 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions from late 2024 or early 2025.

A foldable OLED is also listed under iPad Pro for a 20.3-inch model, apparently destined for launch in late 2026 or early 2027. Other recent rumors point to it coming out in late 2024 or early 2025.

@Tech-Reve claims the MacBook Pro will get an OLED display in. 2026, the MacBook Air in 227, and the iMac in 2028. The leaker also claims that Apple will release bigger iMacs with 27-inch, 32-inch, and 42-inches by 2029.

The Sellers Research Group (that’s me) thinks that @Tech-Reve is partially correct. I think we will see an OLED iPad Pro in 2024 or 2025 and a OLED MacBook Pro in 2026 or 2027.

I don’t think we’ll see a MacBook Air or an iMac with OLED displays until pricing for such screens decreases. I also think we’ll eventually see 27-inch and 32-inch “iMac Pros,” but I don’t expect a 42-inch model or a foldable iPad anytime in the next six years.

