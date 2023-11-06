If you were hoping for a 27-inch iMac Pro with Apple Silicon, you’re going to be disappointed.

Apple has confirmed to The Verge and some other publications that it has no plans to release a new 27-inch iMac with Apple Silicon. (The Apple Slicon chips are the M.x series.)

Apple PR representative Starlayne Meza told The Verge that the tech giant encourages those who have been holding out hope for a larger iMac to consider the Studio Display and Mac Studio or Mac mini, which pair a 27-inch 5K screen with a separate computer, compared to the all-in-one design of the iMac.

However, the article notes that “the company’s message today is specifically concerning a 27-inch iMac, which does leave the door open for an even bigger iMac to come in the future, as has been rumored on and off for some time.” However, Dan Seifert, the author of the report , says he “personally would not hold out much hope for that.”

There are rumors that Apple has plans for a 32-inch or even 42-inch iMac. The Sellers Research Group (that’s me) was expecting a 27-inch and perhaps a 32-inch all-in-one, but it seems I’m wrong.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related