Apple TV+ shows received 16 nominations in the 2023 BAFTA TV Awards. That’s up from eight nominations last year.

The BAFTA TV Awards, or British Academy Television Awards are presented in an annual award show hosted by the BAFTA. They have been awarded annually since 1955.

The BBC has a total of 81 nominations, putting it comfortably ahead of its nearest rival Channel 4, which has 33 nominations. Netflix scooped 24 nominations, while Apple TV+ was behind with 15. “Bad Sisters” and “Slow Horses” garnered five nominations each.

Apple TV+ series nominations include:

° “Bad Sisters” for Best Drama Series;

° “Pachinko” for Best International Series;

° Gary Oldman of “Slow Horses” for Leading Actor;

° Taron Egerton of “Black Bird” for Leading Actor;

° Jack Lowden of “Slow Horses” for Bests Supporting Actor;

° Anne-Marie Duff of “Bad Sisters” for Best Supporting Actress;

° Dearbhla Walsh of “Bad Sisters” for Best Director: Fiction;

° Katie Weiland of “Slow Horses” for Best Editing: Fiction;

° Daniel Pemberton and Mick Jagger of “Slow Horses” for Best Original Music: Fiction;

° Alice Norminton of “The Essex Serpent” for Best Production Design;

° Nina Gold and Lucy Amos of “Bad Sisters” for Best Scripted Casting;

° Martin Jensen, Joe Beal, Duncan Price, Craig Butters, Sarah Elias, and Andrew Sissons of “Slow Horses” for Best Sound: Fiction;

° Peter Anderson Studio of “Bad Sisters” for Best Titles & Graphics Identity;

° Yu + Co of “The Essex Serpent” for Best Titles & Graphics Identity;

° Sharon Horgan, Barunka O’Shaughnessy, and Helen Serafinowicz of “Bad Sisters” for Best Writer: Comedy;

You can find a list of all the nominees here. Winners will be announced on May 14.

