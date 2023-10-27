Canalys’ latest research reveals that the global smartphone market fell slightly by 1% to 293.4 million units in quarter three (Q3) of 2023 with vendors pushing new models following a healthy inventory level in Q2.

Samsung held the pole position and shipped 57.4 million units with a 20% market share, thanks to an early update of its foldable devices, according to the research group. Apple followed in second place, shipping 50million units and gaining 17% market share, driven by strong initial demand for the iPhone 15 series.

According to Canalys, Apple now has 17% of the global smartphone market. That compares to 18% in quarter two of 2022 based on 53 million iPhone sales. That’s a dip of 6% year-over-year.

