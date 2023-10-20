Apple TV+’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” began its global theatrical run with US$2.6 million in Thursday previews.

The $200 million-budgeted, 3.5-hour crime epic comes from Apple Original Films, with Paramount supplying a conventional pre-streaming theatrical release. It will premiere globally on Apple TV+ following its exclusive theatrical run.

According to The Wrap, if it plays like a normal film in terms of Thursday-to-weekend math, it’ll end the Friday-Sunday frame with around $26 million. Its length and adult appeal mean “we could see more casual viewership this weekend and over the long haul,” the industry publication says.

Pre-release projections have been in the $25-$35 million range, partially because Leonardo DiCaprio is among Hollywood’s last unmitigated butts-in-seats movie stars. However, Paramount is hoping that rave reviews and a likely-to-be-strong showing at the Oscars will result in strong post-debut legs.

About ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Here’s how the film is described: “Killers of the Flower Moon” is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), “Killers of the Flower Moon” tracks the suspicious murders of members of the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight after oil was discovered underneath their land.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” also stars Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons, and is directed by Academy Award winner Martin Scorsese from a screenplay by Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, based on David Grann’s bestselling book.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Killers of the Flower Moon” was produced alongside Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions and Appian Way. Producers are Martin Scorsese, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and Daniel Lupi, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Adam Sommer, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer and Niels Juul serving as executive producers.

