The team at Addictive Tips surveyed nearly 500 iPhone users on their thoughts on Apple and their brand loyalty. Not surprisingly, iPhone users are 18% more loyal to their brand than Android users.

The study also shows that, among iPhone users, the generation that is most happy with the Apple brand is Millennials. Other key points from the survey:

Managers are 33% more likely to be iPhone users, and most of them (63%) get along better with employees who use the same brand.

On average, iPhone users spent over 15 more days per year staring at their smartphone screens than Android users.

Also, an interesting tidbit from the study: 2-in-3 iPhone users say they would leave Apple if the Apple App store banned Twitter. You can find the entire study here.

