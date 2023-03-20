Apple Studios is acquiring rights to Cesca Major’s latest novel Maybe Next Time, reports Deadline.

The novel will be developed as an Apple Original Film from Apple Studios, with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine set to be producer. The author will be executive producer.

According to Deadline, there’s a Groundhog Day element to this one, as a woman relives the same day over, trying to keep her family and career from imploding as she attempts to save her husband’s life. Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter will produce for Hello Sunshine, and Ashley Strumwasser will be executive producer alongside Major.

