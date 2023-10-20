Crossword Jam+ is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s US$4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

Crossword Jam+ is available for the iPhone and iPad, but not, alas, for the Mac or Apple TV set-top box. Here’s how the game is described: Do you want to get smarter every day while also having a lot of fun? Crossword Jam+ is exactly what you need! Find hidden words and become a word genius!

Crossword Jam+ is the king of crossword-style word games, taking word puzzles to the next level. Are you up for the challenge?

With stunning backgrounds that are sure to put your mind at ease, word games have never been this fun!

Crossword Jam+ is a word search game like no other. With fresh daily word challenges that make you think hard, you won’t be able to stop! Simply swipe and connect the letters to find the words and boost your vocabulary!

The breath-taking natural sceneries on each level make Crossword Jam+ the perfect pastime to kill boredom and stress. Solve puzzles and go on an epic word journey that will take you to the most beautiful countries across the world.

Easy to start with, the puzzles slowly get harder to match your growing word skills!

Try your luck with the spinner and win fantastic gifts that will help your word game!

WHY CROSSWORD JAM+?

► EASY TO LEARN, HARD TO MASTER – Starts off easy but gets trickier as you progress

► CHALLENGING PUZZLES – Free anagram puzzles range from 2 letters to 7 letters

► IMPROVE YOUR VOCABULARY – Hone your spelling skills while also improving

your vocabulary by discovering new words

► PLAY ANYWHERE ANYTIME – No internet or Wi-Fi needed to play this game

► SYNC YOUR GAME PROGRESS – You can log in using Game Center to sync your game progress across various devices

Crossword Jam+ is a single-player game for ages 4 and up.

