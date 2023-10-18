Apple says swiping apps closed on your iPhone actually isn’t good for your device – even if it seems like a logical move to save battery life, according to UNILAD.

On its discussions forum, Apple explains: “When your recently used apps appear, the apps aren’t open, but they’re in standby mode to help you navigate and multitask.”

The company notes that some apps you’ve recently come out of will run “for a short period of time,” but as soon as they fall into that suspended state, they aren’t “actively in use, open or taking up system resources.” In fact, force-closing the apps can be detrimental, as Apple adds: “You should force an app to close only if it’s unresponsive.”

