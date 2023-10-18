In a Medium post, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Mac laptop shipments declined 25-35% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“The key to no new products is that Apple needs to clear inventory and reformulate new product and marketing strategies for 2024,” Kuo says. “Current challenges for the MacBook include declining work-from-home (WFH) demand and the potential waning consumer appeal of Apple’s silicon and mini-LED. Apple expects the M3 processor to boost MacBook shipments in 2024, but it remains to be seen whether this strategy will be effective.”

He says demand for the new 15-inch MacBook Air dropped significantly after the back-to-school period, with shipment forecasts revised downward by about 20% or more this year. MacBook shipments are expected to decline by approximately 30% year-over-year to about 17 million units in 2023 he adds. And since no new Macs are expected for the rest of the year, Mac laptop shipment momentum will be “significantly lower.” than in past peak seasons.

In his latest “Power On” newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M3 Pro and M3 Max chips have reached the DVT (design validation test) stage. He thinks they’ll be released between early and spring 2024.

However, Gurman says that those waiting for a new MacBook Air will have to be patient. He says the 13-inch and 15-inch M3 models have just reached the EVT (engineering verification test) stage. This would put them on schedule for between spring and summer of next year at the earliest.

The Sellers Research Group (that’s me) thinks Gurman is spot on — as he usually is. I also think that, despite some rumors, that we won’t see new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with more efficient mini-LED displays this year. Such an improvement would come with the spring MB Pro revamp.

