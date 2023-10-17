Apple has announced a 10th generation iPad with eSim support for China, as noted by MacRumors. It will be available to pre-order on October 19 and begin shipping on October 25.

China Unicom is currently the only supported eSIM carrier for the iPad in mainland China, according to a new Apple support document. eSIM support in mainland China requires a 10th-generation iPad (Wi-Fi + Cellular) with model number A3162. All other iPad and iPhone models don’t have eSIM support in mainland China.

To activate cellular data with eSIM for iPad in China mainland, you must have an iPad (10th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, model A3162, and be located within China mainland.

