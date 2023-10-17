Some iPhone 15 users claim their smartphone screens have begun experiencing “burn-in” issues, according to UNILAD.

“Burn-in” is a term that describes a display suffering from permanent discoloration across any part of the panel. This may take the form of a text or image outline, fading of colors, or other noticeable patches and patterns on display, though the phone continues to function properly.

The article says it appears that the model which is most impacted by the issue is the iPhone 15 Pro Max. As the owner of this model, I’ve not experienced any such issues.

However, if you have an iPhone 15 Pro Max and start experiencing these issues, you can make an appointment at the Apple store to speak to a technician about the issue, notes UNILAD.

