° From DigiTimes: TSMC is expected to see 4-6% of its overall sales in 2023 come from its N3 (3nm) manufacturing, thanks to orders from Apple for making processors running its iPhone 15 devices, according to industry sources.

° From MacRumors: Microsoft’s revised offer to buy Activision Blizzard has been approved by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) after its initial acquisition attempt was blocked by the UK antitrust regulator.

° From iMore: Turn your iPad and Apple Pencil into your Mac’s mouse with a new app called AstroPad Slate that’s in beta testing.

° From the South China Morning Post: Ofilm, formerly blacklisted by the US and dumped by Apple as a supplier, is now a contractor for Huawei’s Mate 60 phone.

° From Macworld: The iPhone 16 Pro will reportedly get a bunch of speedier parts

