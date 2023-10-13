Cut the Rope 3 is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s US$4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

Jeopardy! World Tour+ is available for the Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV set-top box. Here’s how the game is described: Om Nom and cute little Nibble Nom go for a walk…and land in an adventure! Bring your smarts to help them get those stars and travel through amazing locations full of challenging puzzles! Oh no, do you hear that cry for help? Let’s go find and rescue some adorable Nommies, too!

FOR THE LOVERS OF PHYSICS-BASED FUN: Packed with all your favorite signature Cut the Rope mechanics, along with a bunch of new ones that’ll have you hooked!

FOR THE LOVERS OF ADVENTURES: Explore the breathtaking locations and unique levels that’ll put your brain to the test as you try to snag as many stars as possible!

FOR THE LOVERS OF CUTE MONSTERS: The world’s cutest monster Om Nom, a close contestant for that title Nibble Nom, and lots of loveable Nommies for you to collect!

This newest chapter in the global Cut the Rope franchise whisks you away into a vibrant and immersive world. The key to travelling is in the stars, but how to collect them? The restless Nibble Nom is ready to help – if you think of a way to guide him through the stars. Work it out! Start on this exhilarating journey today!

Cut the Rope is a single-player game for ages 4 and up.

