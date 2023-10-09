Reports today from the IDC and Gartner research groups claim that Mac sales were down around 24% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2023. But a third report says Mac sales actually grew!

A note from JP Morgan seen by AppleInsider says the PC market has undergone a second quarter in a row of sequential increased shipments, reads, complete with better-than-seasonal growth. Apple is benefiting from the changes, and is doing so on a sequential basis, JPM continues. Apple saw its market share go from 8.6% in quarter two of 2023 to 10.6% in quarter three of 2023.

Aw well, you know what they say: 99% of all statistics are made up. And when it comes to analyst/research group reports, you pay your money and you take your choice.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related