Apple’s Tim Cook is among the most popular CEOs, according to an analysis from the professional social network Blind.

Jensen Huang, the chief executive of NVIDIA, had the highest approval rating in Blind’s inaugural 2023 CEO approval rating index. Nearly every verified NDIVIDA professional on Blind (96%) approved of Huang’s work as CEO.

Blind surveyed 13,171 verified professionals in the U.S. on its platform to determine the approval rating of 103 CEOs based on their employees’ feedback in August 2023. The professional social network asked the same question as Gallup’s popular U.S. presidential approval rating measure: “Do you approve or disapprove of the way your CEO is handling their job?”

Besides Huang, other CEOs with high approval ratings in Blind’s CEO approval rating index include Doug McMillon of Walmart (88% approval rating), Nikesh Arora of Palo Alto Networks (84%), Tim Cook of Apple (83%), Ali Ghodsi of Databricks (83%), Andrew Anagnost of Autodesk (82%), Bill McDermott of ServiceNow (81%), Lisa Su of AMD (79%), Brian Schimpf of Anduril Industries (79%) and Ryan McInerney of Visa (79%).

The average approval rating for a chief executive in Blind’s inaugural 2023 CEO approval rating index was 32%.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related