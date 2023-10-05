Of Indian consumers planning to purchase a smartphone this festive season, 31% mention upgrading to the latest technology as the key reason for the purchase according to an October survey conducted by Counterpoint Research.

Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, and OnePlus are the most preferred brands this festive season. They tallied, respectively, 33%, 18%, 11%, and10% as the most preferred brand in the survey.

For 18% of respondents, 5G is the top specification to consider, followed by the latest processor (14%) and RAM (9%). In terms of budget, 42% plan to purchase a premium smartphone (INR 30,000 or ~$360 and above). And with respect to channel preference, up to 86% could purchase via online, with Amazon as the top preferred platform.

India’s festive season includes Diwali – Festival of Lights (November 12), Nevaratri — the 9-Nights Festival for Goddesses (October 15-24), Navaratri — Victory of Rama (October 24, 2023) and Durga Puja — Victory of Durga (October 20-24),

