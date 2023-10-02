Apple TV+ has released a 30-second trailer for its new six-part Lionel Messi documentary, which will premiere on October 11.

The documentary is produced by Smuggler Entertainment in association with Major League Soccer. It’s executive produced by Emmy Award winner Tim Pastore (Free Solo), Emmy and Tony Award winners Patrick Milling Smith and Brian Carmody, and Emmy Award winner Matt Renner (Free Solo) of Smuggle, alongside Scott Boggins (The Circus).

The series filmed in Paris, Qatar and Argentina, tracks the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner through his five FIFA World Cup appearances and his FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 win, in one of the most exciting finals in history. In his own words, Messi tells the story of his incredible career with the Argentina national football team, providing an intimate and unprecedented look at his quest for a legacy-defining World Cup victory.

Last month it was reported that MLS Season Pass subscriptions have doubled since Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami. Also, Spanish language viewership on Apple TV+ has surpassed over 50% for Messi matches and continues to rise.

