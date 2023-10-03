Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From BGR: Some Apple Watch Ultra 2 users complain that the display is too dim in low light.

° From Macworld: U.S. phone users will get an emergency alert test on Wednesday.

° From MacRumors: Users are no longer able to receive live help from the Apple support account on X, and instead will be redirected to other platforms.

° From AppleInsider: A profile of Apple’s major iPhone factory in India’s Sriperumbudur shows the rapid expansion of the facility, and despite recovering from one set of problems, there are still poor working conditions that need to be addressed.

° From PCMag: An AI projector pin made by former Apple execs hits the Paris Fashion Week runway.

