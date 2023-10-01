According to a report in the latest issue of the Business F1 magazine — as noted by 9to5Mac — Apple is eyeing Formula 1 as its next big sports investment.

Formula One is the highest class of international racing for open-wheel single-seater formula racing cars sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile. The FIA Formula One World Championship has been one of the premier forms of racing around the world since its inaugural season in 1950.

Apple is reportedly considering an offer worth about US$2 billion per year. This would eventually make Apple the exclusive streaming rights holder of Formula 1 racing.

The value of the Apple deal would be about double what the Formula 1 league currently gets from its global TV rights. Business F1 says that Apple’s interest in clinching Formula 1 has increased following the success of MLS Season Pass. An Apple F1 pass would likely live alongside MLS and Apple TV+ in the Apple TV app, as a standalone subscription, notes 9to5Mac.

