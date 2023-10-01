Some iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max users complain of overheating issues. Apple says it will release a bug fix that will address the issue, reports MacRumors.

Personally, I’ve had no problem as all with my iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, Bloomberg says the complaints have spread across Apple online forums and social media networks, including Reddit and X. Customers say that the back or side of the phone becomes hot to the touch while gaming or when conducting a phone call or FaceTime video chat. For some users, the issue is more prominent while the device is plugged in to charge.

Bloomberg says that sources report that Apple technicians have been dealing with a lot of customers complaining about iPhone 15 Pro overheating issues. Apple said the issue is not related to the titanium frame. Contrary to a report this week, Apple said the iPhone 15 Pro’s design does not contribute to overheating. In fact, Apple told MacRumors that the titanium frame and aluminum substructure provide better heat dissipation than any previous-generation Pro models with stainless steel frames.

Apple said some third-party apps have overloaded the A17 Pro chip for unknown reasons, including Instagram, Uber, and racing game Asphalt 9: Legends, and it is working with the developers of these apps to address the matter.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related