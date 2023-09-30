Here are the top Apple-related articles for the week of September 18-22:

° Here are my reviews of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C.

° Apple has released macOS Sonoma, the latest version of the operating system for macOS.

° Apple has plans to scale up iPhone production in India by over five-fold to around $40 billion, or about Rs 3.32 lakh crore, in the next four to five years.

° Acceding to a new Canalys report, Mac sales are up 31.5% annually, and iPad sales are up 20.1% annually.

° Some iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max users complain of overheating issues.

