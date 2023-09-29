Cypher 007 is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s US$4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

Cypher is available for the Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV set-top box. Here’s how the game is described: Experience the world of Agent 007 like never before. A top-down action adventure game inspired by 60 years of Spycraft, Cypher 007 will put players in the shoes of James Bond as you revisit some of his most iconic moments.

The criminal mastermind Blofeld and head of Spectre has once again hatched a plan to sabotage his archenemy James Bond. This time he has utilized brainwashing techniques known as ‘The Mind Trap,’ holding Bond captive in a mental prison in an attempt to turn him into the ultimate double agent. Play as Agent 007 on his most challenging mission yet – escape the Mind Trap, defeat Blofeld, and put an end to the CYPHER program.

Explore and Uncover Secrets

Immerse yourself in the James Bond universe in this modern twist of a spy adventure game!

Gather intel as you play through different environments with the help of characters from MI6 like Q, M, and Moneypenny!

Play through a number of immersive levels filled with obstacles, opponents, and objectives, increasing in difficulty as you progress!

Complete Missions

Use spycraft to overcome obstacles, take on enemies, and bring down Blofeld and Spectre once and for all!

Compete against other 007 agents around the world and prove you’re the best spy of all time!

Earn Unique Rewards

Unlock and upgrade EPIC gadgets, weapons, and gear to BUILD your resources and escape the Mind Trap!

Collect UNIQUE outfit linings and full character model outfits from the franchise as you play!

Agent 007, are you ready to take down Blofeld and end the Cypher program?

Cypher 007 iis a single-player game for ages 12 and up. It has gamepad support.

