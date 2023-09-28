Scalpers have been using bots to pre-order the most in-demand iPhone 15 Pro Max, according to a report from the Kasada security/anti-bot company.
Kasada says it’s been witnessing successful botting activity to abuse the iPhone Pro Max pre-ordering process. More often than not, the activity is within the same communities and all-in-one (AIO) services that make their money scalping
In addition to abusing Apple’s website for pre-ordering, Kasada is also observing bots being used to abuse the wireless providers that sell their locked versions of the iPhone 15. hype sneakers and electronics consoles.
