Scalpers have been using bots to pre-order the most in-demand iPhone 15 Pro Max, according to a report from the Kasada security/anti-bot company.

Kasada says it’s been witnessing successful botting activity to abuse the iPhone Pro Max pre-ordering process. More often than not, the activity is within the same communities and all-in-one (AIO) services that make their money scalping

In addition to abusing Apple’s website for pre-ordering, Kasada is also observing bots being used to abuse the wireless providers that sell their locked versions of the iPhone 15. hype sneakers and electronics consoles.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related