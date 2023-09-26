Apple TV+ has announced a new four-part documentary series “The Enfield Poltergeist,” which tells the story of the most famous poltergeist haunting in history that inspired “The Conjuring 2,” a TV series, and a stage play.

Combining more than 250 hours of rare audio archive, recreation of the setting of the haunting and original interviews with the people impacted by the case. The series purportedly “an ambitious, genre-bending story that explores the human fascination with the unexplained and its impact on those who live it.’ All episodes premiere globally on Friday, October 27, 2023.

Here’s how it’s described: In 1977, the terrifying haunting of an everyday family in Enfield, London dominated headlines across the United Kingdom and had a tremendous impact on an entire generation of children. The mysterious case forever changed ideas about the supernatural, and showed that it wasn’t just restricted to certain places but could be experienced by anyone, anywhere.

Throughout four episodes, the events are reconstructed using the real recordings captured by Maurice Grosse, a paranormal investigator who archived all of his interviews with those affected by the phenomenon. Building an exact replica of the house where the incidents took place, performers reenact what is heard on the actual tapes, allowing an interplay by the archival voices and appearances of those originally involved in the incident through present-day interviews.

“The Enfield Poltergeist” is produced for Apple TV+ by MetFilm and Concordia Studio, the producers of Apple’s “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie,” this year’s most Emmy-nominated documentary. Executive producers are BAFTA winner Stewart le Maréchal, Al Morrow, Oscar Award-winning Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan Silberberg and Nicole Stott. Jerry Rothwell directs the series.

About Apple TV+

