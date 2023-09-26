Starting today, subscribers to Apple Music, Apple News+, Calm, and Lingokids can access over 60 original podcasts, including more than 2,500 musical episodes from Apple Music Radio.

New shows from top apps and services will launch every week this fall. Apple says that with the ability to connect subscriptions to top apps, Apple Podcasts becomes the best way for listeners to access many forms of premium audio content — podcasts, news briefs, narrated articles, radio shows with full music, educational courses, guided meditations, sleep sounds, and much more — all in one place.

“Apple Music is home to hundreds of original shows featuring the world’s top artists and tastemakers, and our listeners love them,” Rachel Newman, Apple Music’s global head of editorial, says in a press release. “There is truly something for everyone, which is why we’re excited to make it all available on Apple Podcasts, so subscribers can follow their favorites, save episodes to their library, get notified when new episodes are released, and listen offline across their devices.”

“We’re excited to introduce Apple News+ Narrated for our subscribers,” says Lauren Kern, Apple News’s editor in chief. “Now subscribers can enjoy narrated articles representing some of the best journalism from News+ publishers on Apple Podcasts as well as in Apple News.”

Connecting Subscriptions

Listeners with in-app subscriptions to eligible apps will have their subscriptions automatically connected the next time they open Apple Podcasts. Listeners can also connect their subscriptions manually by signing into their account from the app’s channel page on Apple Podcasts. Subscribers can listen across their favorite Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, HomePod, CarPlay, and Apple Watch with AirPods.

Discovering Shows

Once a subscription is connected, listeners can browse all of the podcasts available to them from the Library tab. On each channel page, listeners can learn more about each show, and follow any show for free to automatically download and be notified of new episodes. New episodes appear in Up Next on the Listen Now tab, where listeners can also find personalized recommendations based on their active subscriptions and anonymized listening. Listeners can explore editorially curated recommendations on Browse, and see the most popular free and subscriber shows on the Apple Podcasts charts.

New Shows from Top Apps

Starting next month, listeners will be able to connect their subscriptions to Bloomberg, Curio, L’Équipe, Mamamia, Sleep Cycle, The Economist, The Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, WELT News, and Zen with Apple Podcasts.

Apple Music

Apple Music is home to original shows from the world’s top music hosts and artists. Across three distinct global stations — Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, and Apple Music Country — Apple Music produces an array of award-winning programming spanning genres and formats, including anchor shows, artist-hosted shows, playlist shows, narrative shows, and specials. Apple Music’s coverage of the 2024 Apple Music Halftime Show will also be available to subscribers on Apple Podcasts.

Helmed by Apple Music’s top tastemakers, including Zane Lowe, Ebro Darden, and Kelleigh Bannen, anchor shows feature the hosts’ music knowledge, in-depth artist interviews, and exclusive global premieres.

Apple News

Apple News audio programming showcases journalism from top publications, and includes Apple News Today, a daily news briefing; Apple News In Conversation, a weekly interview show; and Apple News+ Narrated, a catalog of audio stories from News+ publishers.

Availability

Apple Podcasts is available for free in over 170 countries and regions.

The ability to connect eligible subscriptions with Apple Podcasts requires iOS 17, iPadOS 17, or — available beginning today — macOS Sonoma.

Subscribers to Apple Music, Apple News+, and other participating apps can connect their subscriptions with Apple Podcasts to access new shows and other premium audio benefits. Feature availability varies by app and region.

Apple Music is available ad-free in over 167 countries and regions. A one-month free trial is available for new subscribers. The plan automatically renews at a user’s region’s price per month until canceled.

Apple News+ is available in the U.S., the U.K., Canada, and Australia. A one-month free trial is available for new subscribers. The plan automatically renews at a user’s region’s price per month until canceled.

Developers of apps with premium audio content can learn more and submit a request to make their apps eligible to be connected to Apple Podcasts at podcasters.apple.com.

For recommendations on what to listen to next, follow @ApplePodcasts on TikTok.

