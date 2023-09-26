The latest Canalys data reveals that PC shipments (desktops, notebooks and workstations) in the US declined just 6% year-on-year to 18.2 million units in the second quarter of 2023, marking a significant improvement compared to earlier quarters this year. And it was good news for Apple.

According to Canalys, Apple sold 2.3 million Macs in the first quarter of 2023 for 12.7% market share. That compares to 1.7 million Macs in the first quarter of 2022 and 9% market share. That’s year-over-year of 32.6%.

Ahead of the Mac in the U.S. personal computer market are: HP (26.5% market share); Dell (26.4% market share); and Lenovo (16.6% market share).

Notebook (including mobile workstations) shipments were down 4% to 15.2 million units, bolstered by the return of Chromebook demand in the education sector, according to Canalys. Desktops (including desktop workstations) suffered a steeper decline, with shipments falling 12% to 3.0 million units, notes the research group.

The US tablet market faced a similarly modest decline, with shipments down 5% to 10.3 million units. However, the iPad saw growth.

According to Canalys, Apple sold 5.3 million iPads in the first quarter of 2023 and 52.5% market share. That compared to sales of 4.5 million iPads in the first quarter of 2022 for annual growth of 20.1%.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related