Apple supplier Pegatron temporarily halted iPhone assembly at its facility in south India on Monday after a fire incident on Sunday night, reports Reuters.

The Taiwanese firm has called off all shifts for the day at the factory near the city of Chennai in Tamil Nadu state, and is yet to inform assembly workers whether the facility will function on Tuesday, the article adds. Pegatron told Reuters in a statement that “there was a spark incident” at the facility that is currently under control, and the incident “does not have significant financial or operational impact” for the company.

