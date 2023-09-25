After updating to the release version of iOS 17, some iPhone users are experiencing their existing privacy settings change without permission, reports 9to5Mac.

In a post by Mysk on X (Twitter), the pair of iOS developers with an interest in security research discovered that some users with Significant Locations and iPhone Analytics turned off in Settings are experiencing these options automatically switch on after updating to iOS 17 and will do so without warning or permission.

Apple confirmed to 9to5Mac that these use settings should not change are updating to iOS 17.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related