Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From MacRumors: YouTube channel PBKreviews today shared a teardown of the iPhone 15 Pro, providing a look inside the device. Overall, the iPhone 15 Pro has a similar internal design as the iPhone 14 Pro, but with a redesigned mid-frame chassis that allows for the back glass panel to be easily removed from the device during repairs.

° From AppleInsider: Apple’s move into live sports broadcasting is a strategic play to diversify its revenue and engage a broader audience, and it’s been primarily driven by executive Eddy Cue.

° From Deadline: The Federal Trade Commission has started to notify customers that they may be eligible for refunds for in-game purchases on the popular multiplayer online game Fortnite.

° From USA Today: A woman who jumped into an outhouse toilet to retrieve a lost Apple Watch had to be rescued by police.

° From MacVoices Live!: Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Jim Rea, Web Bixby, Eric Bolden, and Ben Roethig shift to a new topic on MacVoices Live!, examining Spotify’s decision to put song lyrics behind a paywall weighing the pros and cons.

