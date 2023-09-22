Adonit has launched Note+ 2, a stylus with three interchangeable tips and tilt recognition for tablet writing, sketching and note-taking.

Designed to cater to user’s specific creative needs, Note+ 2 offers a soft, medium, and hard stylus tips for different writing needs and artistic styles, says Jasper Li, CTO, and co-founder of Adonit. In addition, when connected to Bluetooth, users can tailor the experience further with customizable shortcut keys for convenient access to frequently used functions, he adds.

Adonit’s latest model is compatible with various note-taking and illustration apps such as Concepts and Noteshelf. What’s more, Adonit Note+ 2’s quick charge via a Type-C connection provides one hour of usage from a 5-minute charge and eight hours of usage from a 60-minute charge. On top of that the stylus has a magnetic attachment feature to ensure users can always find their stylus on the edge of their tablet.

The Adonit Note+ 2 is compatible with iPad (6th/7th/8th/9th/10th Gen), iPad mini (5th/6th Gen), iPad Air (3rd/4th/5th Gen), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd/4th Gen), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd/4th/5th/6th Gen) and newer. Adonit Note+ 2 (MSRP: $69.99) is available for purchase at Adonit.net and Amazon.

