“Still Up,” a comedy series starring Antonia Thomas and Craig Roberts, and co-created and written by Steve Burge and Natalie Walter, premieres today on Apple TV+.

The eight-episode comedy makes its global debut with the first three episodes. They’ll be followed by new episodes every Friday through October 27.

Here’s the summary of the series: “Still Up” is an almost romantic comedy set in the after-hours world of insomniacs Danny (Roberts) and Lisa (Thomas) who have no secrets except their feelings for each other. Also starring in the ensemble cast are Blake Harrison, Lois Chimimba, Luke Fetherston and Rich Fulcher.

“Still Up” is co-created and written by Burge and Walter, and is directed by BAFTA Award nominee John Addis. Bryce Hart also writes on the series. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Various Artists Limited, and is executive produced by BAFTA Award winner Paul Schlesinger and Emmy Award winner Phil Clarke. Arabella McGuigan serves as producer.

