Urban Armor Gear (UAG) has announced a range of products for Apple’s new iPhone 15 line-up. According to the company’s press release, they are:

Monarch Pro Kevlar / Monarch Pro – The most comfortable and confidence-inspiring case UAG offers, handcrafted with premium materials, including Dupont Kevlar. The Monarch Pro and Monarch Pro Kevlar feature MagSafe capability, a signature ultralight impact-resistant frame with featherlight composite construction and five layers of protection. The Monarch Pro Kevlar incorporates Kevlar technology to offer unparalleled drop protection for whatever the journey brings.

Monarch Kevlar / Monarch – The quintessential, all-terrain protective case. The Monarch and Monarch Kevlar are constructed with a soft, impact-resistant core, a contoured perimeter edge to provide tactile grip for handling and sculpted corners for reinforced drop protection. The Monarch Kevlar incorporates Kevlar materials for enhanced protection against the elements.

Pathfinder MagSafe / Clear Pathfinder MagSafe / Pathfinder MagSafe SE – Designed with action and adventure in mind, the Pathfinder and Pathfinder MagSafe offer serious protection with a rugged and striking one-of-a-kind look, featuring an armor shell and impact-resistant core for premium drop protection. Traction grip surrounds the perimeter for easy handling and ultra-responsive oversized tactile buttons deliver a crisp, clean click-feel. All models offer a built-in magnet module for seamless compatibility with MagSafe charging.

Essential Armor MagSafe – Re-designed from the ground up, the new Essential Armor provides devices with a slim, ergonomic design, reinforced corner protection and an unmistakable UAG aesthetic. A built-in magnet module offers compatibility with MagSafe charging to stay on the go. The heart of Essential Armor remains the same: essential connection and protection with timeless styling.

