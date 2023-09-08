AOHi has launched a Kickstarter campaign for its Starship 2-in-1 Charging Station + Power Bank, allowing users to charge their devices with 140W of power through two different charging modes.

It also serves as a 140W charging station on your desktop when you are working at home. Simply press the tiny button on the edge of the body to switch freely between the power bank and the charging station.

According to the folks at AOHi, the PD 3.1 140W 2-in-1 Fast Charging Power Bank makes it easy to stay connected with all digital devices. A single Starship allows users to charge and synchronize a wide range of devices, from high-power devices like the 16-inch MacBook Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro to the iPhone 14. The Starship’s 140W output can purportedly charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro up to 56% in just 30 minutes.

