° From 9to5Mac: One analyst thinks that the iPhone 15 charging port change could slow the upgrade cycle.

° From MacRumors: Apple today began accepting orders for Beats Studio Buds+ in new Cosmic Silver and Cosmic Pink color options that were announced last month.

° From AppleInsider: Analysts are predicting that Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro camera upgrades will appeal to “tech aficionados,” but won’t translate to greater sales the way future AI image processing will.

° From The MacObserver: Apple claims that the response of developers to the Vision Pro AR headsets is significantly positive, giving it high hopes for its success.

° From Bloomberg Law: Right-to-repair supporters are increasingly bullish about their chances of advancing legislation in state legislatures nationwide after Apple unexpectedly got behind a California bill that cleared a key legislative hurdle last week.

° From Reuters: Apple says it remains concerned about privacy and security risks it sees in the new EU Digital Markets Act (DMA), after the European Commission had designated it and five other major tech companies as “gatekeepers” of online services.

° From Creative Blog: You might be surprised to learn that touchscreen Macs did exist on the market all the way back in 1999. And they came in the form of the iconic iMac G3 with its translucent back.

° From MacVoices Live!: In this MacVoices Live! conversation, Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Brittany Smith, Jim Rea, Ben Roethig, Eric Bolden, Jeff Gamet, and Mark Fuccio finish off the discussion of UK tech legislation then explore the intricate realm of music rights and licensing in television shows, emphasizing the significance of restoring the original music and how it contributes to a more immersive viewing experience.

