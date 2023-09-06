The folks at Malwarebyes Labs have discovered a campaign pushing both Mac and Windows malware, the latter being an updated version of the new but popular Atomic Stealer (AMOS) for Mac.

AMOS was first advertised in April 2023 as a stealer for macOS with a strong focus on crypto assets, capable of harvesting passwords from browsers and Apple’s keychain, as well as featuring a file grabber. The developer has been actively working on the project, releasing a new version at the end of June.

Malwarebyes Lab says criminals who buy the toolkit have been distributing it mostly via cracked software downloads but are also impersonating legitimate websites and using ads on search engines such as Google to lure victims in. Read the Malwarebytes Labs’ post for details and how you can protect your Mac or Windows system.

