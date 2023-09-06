Apple is expected to use its own modem chip in iPhones starting in 2025, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says in a Medium post.

In March DigiTimes Asia reported that companies such as ASE Technology Holding (ASEH) and Amkor Technology competing for orders. The two companies have experience packaging Qualcomm’s modem chips, the article adds.

Apple’s own modem has been rumored for some time. In May 2021 Kuo told clients that the first Apple-designed 5G modem was likely to debut in 2023 iPhones. Obviously, that didn’t happen. Now it seems as if it will be a year or more before this happens.

Apple currently uses Qualcomm modems. However, the tech giant acquired Intel’s smartphone modem business in July 2019 and added 2,200 Intel engineers to its chipset operations globally.

