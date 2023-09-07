Apple TV+ has greenlit its first project out of Germany: the darkly comic series, “Where’s Wanda?”, reports Deadline. It answers the question of how far a person would go to save their child.

Here’s how the series is described: Produced by Fremantle-backed Moonage Daydream-maker UFA Fiction, Where’s Wanda? tells the story of Dedo (Heike Makatsch) and Carlotta Klatt (Axel Stein), who are desperate to locate their missing daughter months after her disappearance. When the police fail to find her, they take matters into their own hands and discover that behind closed doors, none of their neighbors are who they pretend to be.

Where’s Wanda features an ensemble German cast including multiple award-winning actress Lea Drinda (The Gryphon), newcomer Leo Simon, presenter and actress Palina Rojinski (Welcome to Germany) and entrepreneur, actress and author Nikeata Thompson (How to Dad). It is directed by Christian Ditter (How to be Single) and Tobi Baumann (Faking Hitler) and written by British Flack scribe Oliver Lansley based on a story by Zoltan Spirandelli (Lulu).

