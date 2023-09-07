Western European PC shipments fell 17% year-on-year to 10.5 million units in the second quarter of 2023, according to the Canalys research group. And Apple’s Mac now has 8.8% of the region’s personal computer market.

Apple sold 933,000 Macs in the region in the second quarter of 2023. That’s down from 997,000 in the second quarter of 2022. However, the Macs market share actually rose form 7.9% to 8.8%.

Apple is the fourth largest PC vendor in Western Europe. It trails Lenovo (26.8% market share), HP (26.3% market share), and Dell (15.3% market share).

Quarter two PC sales in Western Europe were an improvement from the previous quarter when shipments fell 37%, according to Canalys. The research group’s forecast shows the market is on the road to recovery and expected to see sequential growth for the remainder of 2023 and stronger gains in 2024.



Notebook shipments declined 12% to 8.6 million units in Q2 2023, performing better than desktops which underwent a steep 33% decline to 1.9 million units.

Meanwhile, Western Europe’s tablet market contracted significantly as shipments fell by 31% to 4.4 million units. (Canalys doesn’t count tablets such as the iPad as a personal computer despite what Apple says.)

The iPad dominates the Western Europe tablet market with 36.4% market share. However, sales plummeted 37% from the second quarter of 2022 to the second quarter of 2023.

