° From DigiTimes: Apple plans to release new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models with OLED displays in mid to late 2024.

° From Macworld: Apple is believed to be ditching leather accessories for environmental reasons.

° From MacRumors: Apple recently added 2023 Mac Studio models to its online refurbished store in the U.S., but they are not in stock yet.

° From CNBC: Qualcomm is turning to the auto and AI markets as its future business with Apple is uncertain.

° From rest of world: Apple suppliers Foxconn and Luxshare are scrambling for 45,000 workers.

° From NME: A former PlayStation boss claims Google, Amazon and Apple are the greatest threats to gaming.

° From MacVoices Live!: The new MacVoices Live! session starts out with what appears to be hostility towards technology and security in the United Kingdom, access to encrypted data, and the intersection of politics with technology.

