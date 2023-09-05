Apple retail stores will be doing updates the night of September 12, after the “Wanderlust” event, tweets Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

“This implies that some new products could see near-immediate availability — or that they’ll simply be quickly putting up new marketing materials,” he says.

The “Wanderlust” event will be held Tuesday, September 12, at 10 am. (Pacific Time) at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. The event will be pre-ordered for broadcast. However, some members of the media will be present to get some hands-on time with the new gadgets.

You can bet your bottom dollar that we’ll see the 6.1-inch iPhone 15, the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, and the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max. As for Apple Watches, look for the Apple Watch Series 9 and a second generation Apple Watch Ultra to be unveiled. And there’s a very good chance we’ll see an AirPods Pro with a USB-C charging case, as well.

