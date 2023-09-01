Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s US$4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go is available for the Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV set-top box. Here’s how the game is described: Get ready to shake it on the go with Amigo!

It’s time to shake it on center stage in this vibrant rhythm action game.

Join Amigo and his friends in an all-new Samba de Amigo that takes the party wherever you go!

Shake it with your maracas and groove to 40 hit songs from the world’s most popular genres, with even more on the way!

Shake and groove to exclusive songs:

– “The Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga

– “DADDY” by PSY

– “The Walker” by Fitz and the Tantrums

Embark on a quest with Amigo to return lost music to the world!

– Explore Amigo’s hometown and complete challenges

– Meet new characters

Customize Amigo and show off your style with costumes, accessories, sound effects and more!

Dance your way through dazzling gameplay stages!

Rise to the top- score higher than other Amigos and get to the top of the leaderboards!

Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go is a single-player game for ages 9 and up. It has gamepad support.

