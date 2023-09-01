As noted by TechCrunch, Apple has reduced the cost of its MLS Season Pass to US$29 for the rest of the season.

The subscription, which gives viewers access to every Major League Soccer game, now costs $14.99 per month or $29 for the rest of the 2023 season — a big drop from the original price tag of $99 per season. Meanwhile, Apple TV+ subscribers who sign up only pay $12.99 per month or $25 for the remainder of the season, compared to $79.

According to an August X post from Jorge Mas, Managing owner of Inter Miami, MLS Season Pass subscriptions have doubled since Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami. Also, Spanish language viewership on Apple TV+ has surpassed over 50% for Messi matches and continues to rise, he adds.

MLS Season Pass features an enhanced production for Inter Miami’s matches during Leagues Cup, including 18 cameras; Steadicam; four super-slow-motion cameras; Skycam; drone coverage; sideline reporters in Spanish and English; a dedicated one-hour pregame show onsite with features, interviews, and expert analysis; and a postgame show to wrap things up. MLS Season Pass can be accessed through the Apple TV app on smart TVs, streaming devices, Apple devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related