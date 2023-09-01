Globalstar, an American satellite communications company, has partnered with SpaceX to launch satellites for Apple’s Emergency SOS iPhone feature, according to a Nola report (a subscription is required to read the entire article).

Nola says that an SEC filing shows that SpaceX will launch the satellites within a 2025 launch window, with Globalstar paying $64 million for the launch. Apple will pay 95% of the costs for the new satellites, including the launch fees, and is referred to as a “launch partner.”

Available on all iPhone 14 models, the Emergency SOS technology enables users to message with emergency services while outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. Additionally, if users want to reassure friends and family of their whereabouts while traveling in an area with no cellular or Wi-Fi coverage, they can now open the Find My app and share their location via satellite.

Every model in the iPhone 14 lineup — the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max — can connect directly to satellite through a combination of custom-designed hardware components and integrated software. Emergency SOS via satellite builds on existing features available to iPhone users, including Emergency SOS, Medical ID, emergency contacts, and Find My location sharing, offering the ability to connect to a satellite to share critical information with emergency services, family, and friends.

This service connects users to relay centers staffed with Apple-trained emergency specialists who are ready to contact Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) — or emergency services call centers — on the userʼs behalf to get them the help they need. Since launching last year,

Apple says Emergency SOS via satellite has already helped save lives in the 12 countries where it has been available. The service is free for two years starting at the time of activation of a new iPhone 14 model.

