With Martin Scorsese’s historical drama “Killers of the Flower Moon” having premiered in Cannes ahead of its opening this fall in cinemas, the legendary filmmaker is reportedly already looking to his next project once again at Apple Studios, reports Dark Horizons.

The new film would be based on the book “The Wager” by David Grann. Grann also wrote the book on which “Killers of the Flower Moon” is based.

Here’s how the potential film is described: The non-fiction work is set in the 1740s and begins when a patched-together boat with 30 emaciated men landed on the coast of Brazil. The men claim to be the survivors of a British ship that crashed onto an island in South America’s Patagonia region. Their tales of surviving the seas and elements make them heroes.

Six months later, another and even more dilapidated vessel is found off the coast of Chile. This ship, carrying three survivors, claims the other men were actually mutineers. As accusations fly, the British Admiralty set a special trial to uncover the truth of what exactly happened on the island.

Apple Original Films’ “Killers of the Flower Moon” will first be released exclusively in theaters worldwide, in partnership with Paramount Pictures, limited on Friday, October 6, and wide on Friday, October 20, before streaming globally on Apple TV+.

Directed by Scorsese and written for the screen by Eric Roth and Scorsese, based on Grann’s bestselling book of the same name, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related