Desktop (including desktop workstations) and notebook (including mobile workstations) shipments were both down 19%, to 3.0 million and 6.6 million units respectively, according to a new report from the Canalys research group.

Lenovo topped Mainland China’s PC market yet again but experienced a year-on-year shipment decline of 24%. HP and Huawei both experienced year-on-year growth of 6% against a favorable comparison quarter, taking second and third place respectively. Dell posted the largest decline among the major PC vendors with a 52% drop in shipments annually, marking a recent low for its market share in the region.

However, Apple sealed fifth place with 17% year-on-year growth. It sold 681,000 Macs in Q2 of 2023 compared to 584,000 Macs in Q2 of 2022.

Meanwhile, Mainland China’s tablet market posted 8% year-on-year growth, primarily due to Apple’s strong performance. Android tablets experienced a shipment decline of 5% despite strong discounting from vendors and the retail channel in Q2 2023. Apple topped Mainland China’s tablet market with 2.3 million units of shipments, achieving 47% year-on-year growth.

