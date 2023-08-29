As expected, Apple has announced plans to hold a special event on Tuesday, September 12, at 10 am. (Pacific Time). The “Wanderlust” event — at which we’re almost certain to see new iPhones and Apple Watches unveiled — will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

The event will be pre-ordered for broadcast. However, some members of the media will be present to get some hands-on time with the new gadgets.

You can bet your bottom dollar that we’ll see the 6.1-inch iPhone 15, the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, and the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max. As for Apple Watches, look for the Apple Watch Series 9 and a second generation Apple Watch Ultra to be unveiled.

