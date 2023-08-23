Apple has updated Shazam to version 15.38, adding two new Lock Screen widgets.

The Lock Screen widgets come in two different sizes for the iPhone and iPad. The smaller one allows you to open Shazam and identify songs directly from the Lock Screen. The wider widget displays the last identified song.

Shazam is a music recognition app that Apple acquired in 2018 for US$400. Last year it passed 200 monthly active users worldwide. It’s available as a standalone app and as a built-in feature on the iPhone and iPad.

