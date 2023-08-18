As noted by the New York Post, new research published in the Advances in Infectious Diseases journal says wearables such as Apple Watch band and FitBit devices are a breeding ground for bacteria.

The study found that 95% of wristbands were contaminated with some kind of dangerous bacteria. Specifically, 85% were found with Staphylococcus spp — which causes staph infections — while 60% had E. coli bacteria and 30% carried potentially deadly Pseudomonas spp. These bacteria can lead to a wide variety of clinical maladies including pneumonia and blood infections.

The study says that, obviously, folks should clean their watchbands and Fitbits. From the report: Routine cleaning of wristbands is commonly ignored due to perceived lack of need and ignorance of the sanitation process. In this project we examine the hygienic state of various types of wristbands worn by active individuals and determine the best protocols for their proper disinfection. Bacterial counts, identity, and their distribution on various types of wristband surfaces are determined, followed by a bacteria susceptibility assay study focused on screening the effectiveness of three different disinfectant solutions—(Lysol Disinfectant Spray, which received the Emergency Use Authorization by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to combat the SARS-CoV-2 [7] ; 70% ethanol, which is commonly used in hospitals and research facilities and in alcohol wipes; and apple cider vinegar, which is often used in household cleaning products)in killing bacteria associated with wristbands of various texture.

